Charlsie League

Charlsie Green League, 83, of Temple, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
She was born on Aug. 2, 1938, in the Tyus Community, daughter to the late Charlie Green and the late Lula Parker Green.
Charlsie worked as a seamstress at Arrow Shirt Shop for 27 years and later worked and retired from the meat department at Kroger in Douglasville.
She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and faithfully attended Draketown Baptist Church until her health declined.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Wanda Smith; sister and brother-in-law, Reba and Gene Robinson; and brother and sister-in-law, Grover and Shirley Green.
She is survived by her children, Rebecca and Mike Moore of Temple, Lynn and Mark Maloney of South Fulton, Tennessee, and Shelby Pike; son-in-law, Gerald Smith of Douglasville; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Paul Williams and the Rev. Wendell Rush officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens. Those serving as pallbearers will be Michael Moore Jr., Mark Maloney Jr., Josh Pike, Phillip Spake, Jesse Cunningham, Daniel Hill and Chris Bell. Her great-grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
