Charlotte Joyce Merrell passed away on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. She was born in Dekalb County, Alabama, on July 18, 1939, to the late John L. Justice and the late Bertha Elaine Burch Justice. After her birth the family moved to Carrollton, Georgia and she was raised there.
She was a homemaker and a mother to eight boys whom she loved very much. She and her husband, Benjamin Merrell raised all eight boys as a family.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Benjamin Merrell, whom she met and married on Feb. 2, 1968. They were married for 50 years in February of 2018, just before Benjamin’s death on May 4, 2018. She also had 4 sons to die. The first was Larry James Merrell, then Stanley Merrell. She had two sons by a previous marriage who also passed away, Joseph Rogers and Michael Rogers. She had two daughters-in-law to precede her in death, Yvonne Miller Merrell and Cathy Wilson Rogers, as well as two grandsons, Adam Rogers and Eric Rogers. She also had two brothers to pass before her, Eugene Justice and Monroe Justice. There is going to be a great reunion up in heaven one day.
Surviving children and spouses are, Jasper and Traci Merrell of Lynchburg, Virginia, Byron and Carla Merrell of Signal Mountain, Tennessee, Randy and Diane Merrell of Mitchel, Georgia, Danny and Brenda Merrell of Carrollton, Georgia,
Roger and Diane Merrell of Roopville, Georgia; grandchildren, Jason & Tonya Merrell of Temple, Georgia, Melissa & Jay Claiborne of Carrollton, Georgia, Daniel & Erika Rogers of Temple, Georgia, Nicholas & Meagan Merrell of Perry, Georgia, Heather & Eric Denomme of Roopville, Georgia, J. J. & Brittany Merrell of Grottoes, Virginia, Renee Orlando of Elkton, Virginia, Samuel Merrell of Elkton, Virginia, Rebecca Merrell of Elkton, Virginia, Carl Merrell of Lynchburg, Virginia, Cassia Merrell of Lynchburg, Virginia, and Rachel Merrell (David Morrisey) of Hixon, Tennessee; 23 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; two surviving brothers and their wives, James L. Justice and wife Sylvia, of Carrollton, Georgia and Wintson and Barbara Justice of Roopville, Georgia; a brother-in-law, Harold Merrell of Carrollton, Georgia; three sisters and one brother-in-law, Beatrice Foster, of Columbus, Georgia, Harold Merrell, of Carrollton, Georgia, Linda Merrell, of Carrollton, Georgia, and Linda Merrell, of Duncan, South Carolina.
She was a long-time member of Whooping Creek Primitive Baptist Church and was acting clerk for Whooping Creek Church for 35 years. Joyce will be with her husband and sons.
She loves all of you and looks forward to seeing you again some sweet day.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Jason Merrell, Jasper Merrell, Randy Merrell, and Roger Merrell officiating. Interment will follow in Whooping Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in the Clem Community with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Joshua Rogers, Daniel Rogers, J.J. Merrell, Samuel Merrell, Carl Merrell and David Morrisey.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel of Carrollton has charge of the arrangements.
