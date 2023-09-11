Charlotte Joyce Merrell passed away on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. She was born in Dekalb County, Alabama, on July 18, 1939, to the late John L. Justice and the late Bertha Elaine Burch Justice. After her birth the family moved to Carrollton, Georgia and she was raised there.

She was a homemaker and a mother to eight boys whom she loved very much. She and her husband, Benjamin Merrell raised all eight boys as a family.

Service information

Sep 13
Service
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
2:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
