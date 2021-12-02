Charlotte Hicks Bonner, 82, of Villa Rica, died on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
A celebration of life service will be conducted, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home.
