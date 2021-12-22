Charlotte S. Barber, 86, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Monday, Dec, 20, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Villa Rica on May 19, 1935, the daughter of the late James Rush and Anna Lois Howell Scroggins.
She lived her entire lifetime in this area, graduated from Villa Rica High School in the Class of 1953, earned her B.S. of education degree from West Georgia College in 1970 and then was a teacher at Villa Rica Primary for 20 plus years while also running her home and raising her family.
She was very active in the Band Boosters, served as a leader in the Girl Scouts, was very active in the West Georgia Alumni and supported anything her daughters were involved with.
She was a faithful member of Villa Rica First United Methodist Church, was a member of the Outreach Sunday School Class, served as U.M.W. president for many years, sang in the choir, was a Sunday School teacher and was ready to do anything else she was called on for. She wore a “Big Hat” in so many ways and will be long remembered for the many kind and unselfish deeds she did for so many.
She will be missed by her family and friends, but will be remembered with a smile and a memory for the legacy she leaves behind.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Ray W. Barber; infant brother, William Marshall Scroggins; infant son, Will Barber; infant grandson, Walter Scott Swafford; and infant granddaughter, Elizabeth Grace Williams.
Survivors include her daughters & sons-in-law, Beverly & Scott Swafford, Phyllis & Steve Sheppard, Jane & Stephen Jackson, Elizebeth & James Rainwater and Amie B. Williams, all of Villa Rica; 11 grandchildren, Anna (Peter) Trentacoste, Sidney (Brittaney) Swafford, Meg (Jason) Whitlock, Lauren (Nic) Turner, Joel (Christy) Jackson, Sara (Rick) McClure, Andrew (Jessica) Rainwater, Hannah (Juan) Robledo, Daniel (Brittany) Rainwater, Riley Williams and Nolan Williams; 15 great-grandchildren; and her caregiver, Danielle Daniel.
The family will receive friends at J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, from the Villa Rica First United Methodist Church with Rev. Whit Martin, Rev. Derek Porter, Rev. Beau Swafford and Lauren Turner officiating. Music will be by Ricky Quinton. Pallbearers will be Andrew Rainwater, Daniel Rainwater, Peter Trentacoste, Jay Whitlock, Jason Whitlock, Nic Turner and Riley Williams.
In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested that memorial contributions be made to the Villa Rica First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 1789 Carrollton-Villa Rica Highway, Villa Rica, GA 30180.
Following the funeral service, her remains will be cremated and the private interment will be held at a later date.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
