Mr. Charles “Charlie” Austin Williams, age 89, of Sun City Center, Florida, formerly of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021.
Mr. Williams was born in Jefferson County, Alabama on December 30, 1931, the son of the late Lester David Williams and Eula Mae Davis Williams. He was retired Real Estate Agent and owner of Charlie Williams Realty, Inc. and was a member of the First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his son, David C. Williams of Brandon, Florida; grandchildren, Matthew Cone and Turner Yancey. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Louise McLendon Williams, daughters, Wanda Cone, LouAnne Yancey; grandson, Alexander Williams; brothers, David Williams and Elbert L. Williams.
A graveside service and interment will be Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Veal Cemetery with Rev. Henry Tyson officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church Grounds Upkeep, 102 Dixie Street, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
