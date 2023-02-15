Mr. Charlie Davis, age 73, of Carrollton, GA died on February 7, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday February 17, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 79 Piney Grove Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117, Pastor Charles Thomas, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Thursday February 16, 2023 from 2-6 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6-7 p.m. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Charlie Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

