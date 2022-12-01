Charles William "Bill' Arnett, Jr was born July 18, 1947 in Trenton, New Jersey and passed away peacefully November 27, 2022 at his home in Carrollton, Georgia. He was 75 years old and a resident of Carrollton for over 20 years. Bill was the son of the late Charles William Arnett, Sr and the late Elizabeth Ann (McClard) Arnett and the husband of Susan Jane (Lewis) Arnett.
Bill graduated from Saint Anne's Academy in Fort Smith, Arkansas in 1965. He obtained an Associate Degree of Applied Science from Western Arkansas College in 1968 and attended the University of Chicago School of Respiratory Medicine in 1970. Bill was a registered Respiratory Therapist and a certified Respiratory Technician. He was Director, Respiratory Care University of Texas Medical Center, San Antonio 1970-1973; Director, Respiratory Care St. Luke's Medical Center, Chicago, IL 1973-1976; Director, Respiratory Care St. Catherine's Hospital, Kenosha, WI 1976-1980; Director, Respiratory Care La Rabida Children's Hospital, Chicago, Ill. 1980-1995; Area Manager, Outpatient Services Vencor Hospital, Chicago, Ill. 1995-1997; Regional Director, Respiratory Care Resources, Chicago, Ill. 1997-1998; and Director of Long Term Care, Pulmonary Exchange Ltd, Chicago, Ill. 1998-2002. In addition, Bill served as a Specialist in the United States Army until 1975.
