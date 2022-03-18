Charles Tatum Sr., 83, of Villa Rica, died on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Celebration of

life service will be

held on Saturday,

March 19, 2022,

at 2 p.m. at Then Church at Carrollton, 204 Georgia 113. Interment will follow

in Meadowbrook Memory Gardens

in Villa Rica. The viewing will be on Friday, March 18,

2022, from 2-6 p.m.

at the funeral

home.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Tatum, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos