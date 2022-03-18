Charles Tatum Sr., 83, of Villa Rica, died on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Celebration of
life service will be
held on Saturday,
March 19, 2022,
at 2 p.m. at Then Church at Carrollton, 204 Georgia 113. Interment will follow
in Meadowbrook Memory Gardens
in Villa Rica. The viewing will be on Friday, March 18,
2022, from 2-6 p.m.
at the funeral
home.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
