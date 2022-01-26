Charles Albert Reid, 83, of Woodland, Alabama, formerly of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at his residence in the presence of family.
He was born in 1938 in Carroll County, Georgia, the son of the late Donald Franklin (Frank) Reid and the late Clarice Eady Reid.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Nell (Horton) Reid; and brothers, Marlin and Ivan Reid.
Charles retired from Scientific Atlanta with over 26 years of service as an electronics engineer. As a retiree he enjoyed gardening, wood working, and repairing clocks. He was a member of Big Springs Baptist Church of Roanoke, Alabama.
He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Trey Wylie, of Villa Rica; son and daughter-in-law, Glenn and Pam Reid, of Carrollton; and granddaughter, Katie Reid, also of Carrollton.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with the Rev. John Lemmings officiating. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens in Villa Rica. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Jason Agan, Barry Holloway, Bubba Holloway, David Meigs, Dewayne Meigs and Donnie O’Neal.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the following hospice foundation: Sacred Journey Hospice, Inc., 138 Peach Drive, McDonough, GA 30253, 678-583-0717, https://www.sacred
journeyhospicefoun
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
