Charles Parker

Aug. 3, 1937 —
Dec. 27, 2020
Charles Thomas Parker, 83, a longtime resident of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away from complications of an extended illness.
Born in Crawford County, Georgia, Charles was the son of the late Joseph Newton Parker and Mildred White Parker of Roberta, Georgia. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Congregational Christian Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Bronwyn “Bonnie’ Striplin Parker, sister, Katheryn Kay Parker, and son-in-law, Patrick Kevin Fleming.
He is survived by his beloved children, Wanda Parker Fleming, and Joseph Mitchell Parker, of Carrollton, his grandchildren, Charles Lee Fleming (Shawna), of Carrollton, and Julie Fleming Krywy (Thomas Raulerson), of St. Cloud, Florida, Mary Jane Parker, Atlanta, and great-grandchildren, Lee Fleming and Wade Fleming, of Carrollton, Allene Krywy, Kai Raulerson, and Lux Raulerson, of St. Cloud, and by a dear friend, Denise Hawk, who was so helpful and caring to “Pops.”
He is also survived by sisters, Joellen Parker Borders, Fort Valley, Georgia, and Joy Parker Lacey, Roberta, and their families.
After graduating Crawford County High School, he attended Southern Tech where he earned a mechanical engineering degree. He was employed by Douglas and Lomason for 22 years before opening his own business, C.B.& F, in Buchanan, Georgia, until 2008 when he retired.
He served in the U. S. Naval Reserves for 10 years as a petty officer in communications.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Dr. Stephen Peeples officiating. Interment will follow at Bethesda Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the hour of service.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone attending to wear masks and please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household.
For those unable to attend the service, a live stream of the service will be available on Hightower Family Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Messages of condolence can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
