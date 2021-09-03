Funeral service for Charles Edward Lowe will be on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church located at 101 Sinclair Street in Carrollton Georgia. Visitation will be on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be at the Carrollton City Cemetery located on Alabama Street in Carrollton.
Elliott Parham Mortuary 142 W Center st Carrollton Ga.30117 ph 678-664-0410
