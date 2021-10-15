Mr. Charles Lipscomb, Sr., age 75, of Bremen, Georgia, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021. He was born July 14, 1946 in Piedmont, Alabama, the son of the late Mr. Robert Lee Lipscomb and the late Mrs. Betsy Mae Martin Lipscomb. Mr. Lipscomb had a determined nature about him and provided for his wife and kids, making sure they had what they needed. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on cars. Mr. Lipscomb was Baptist by faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Tommy and Bobby and his sisters, Addie, Mary and Dorothy.
Mr. Lipscomb is survived by his wife of over 54 years, Mrs. Linda Faye LeVar Lipscomb of Bremen; his son and daughter-in-law, Charles Lipscomb, Jr. and Leslie Lipscomb of Temple; his daughters and son-in-law, Janice Whiddon of Bremen, Leida and Ryan Jordan of Temple and Bobbie Lipscomb of Temple; his sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Earl Owens of Jefferson, Alabama; his brother, Brent Lipscomb of Gadsden, Alabama; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and several nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville, Monday, October 18, 2021 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM. Funeral services will be conducted from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Douglasville Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 11:00AM. Interment will follow in Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Douglasville, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements 770-942-2311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.