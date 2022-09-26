On Monday, September 19 2022, Ken Wood passed away at the age of 76. He was born on April 7, 1946 in Atlanta, Georgia to Charles and Erma Wood. He played football throughout high school and was recruited by the University of Georgia to play running back. Ken graduated from UGA with a Bachelor’s degree in Business. He had a long career in the heating and air and construction industries.
He is survived by his brother Dr. Danny Wood, his three children, Gena Cramer, Angie Slappey and Kenneth Wood. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Madison Cramer, Steven Slappey, Emma Cramer, Kate Slappey, Eli Slappey, Ethan Wood, Ellie Wood and Lucy Slappey. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing and shared this love with his grandsons.
