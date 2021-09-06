Mr. Charles J. Arrington, 62 of Villa Rica, GA passed away suddenly, Friday, September 3, 2021 in the woods doing what he loved.
He was born February 24, 1959 in Carrollton, GA the son of the late Jep Arrington and the late Imogene Kilgore Arrington. He was a self employed Logger and was of the Baptist Faith. He loved Georgia Bulldawg Football, and Fishing. He enjoyed and played Softball for many years and he loved spending time with his Grandchildren. He was a volenteer fireman for Carroll Carroll Fire Department Station #3 Sandhill.
Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Brandy and Evan “Son’n’law” Buford of Carrollton and Amanda and Ray Hamlin of Huntsville, AL, sister and brother-in-law, Florene and Jackie Cook of Villa Rica, 4 grandchildren, Owen Buford, Hayden Buford, Jep Buford and Raymond Hamlin, honorary brothers, Ross Crosby of Winston and the late Timmy Mattox.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 11 A.M. from the Bethany Christian Church with Minister Allen Howard and Minister Mike Mallory officiating. Interment will follow in Meadowbrook Memory Gardens with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Ross Crosby, Carl Strickland, Robbie Williams, Robby Frashier, Scott Robinson, Braden Mattox, Jackson Mattox, Owen Buford and Haden Buford. Gover Cleveland and Jep Buford will serve as Honorary escort.
Due to the increase in Covid-19 cases the family strongly encourages anyone choosing to attend the visitation or funeral to please wear a mask, however they are not required.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.