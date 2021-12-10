Charles Henry Shaw Sr., age 71 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. He was born August 13, 1950 in Tallapoosa, Georgia, the son of the late J. W. Shaw and the late Nelly Brock Shaw.
He was the owner-operator of C & D Lawncare and his hobbies included fishing, hunting, and working on cars. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy H. Shaw and a sister, Marsha Otwell. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his companion of eleven years, Shannon Keever; his sons and daughters-in-law: Charles & April Shaw, Richard & Jennifer, Joshua & Brittany Shaw, and Shane Huddleston; sisters: Elizabeth Kiker, Patsy Wiggins, and Anita McDowell; brothers: J. W. Shaw, Jr., Donald Shaw, Eugene Shaw, Tommy Shaw, and Edward Shaw; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday, December 13, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Donald Leggit and Wayne Pike officiating. Interment will follow in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Devan Shaw, Kerry Kiker, Michael Huddleston, Lee Shaw, Ryan Shaw, Andrew Shaw, and Christopher Keever. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from noon until the time of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.