Charles Gore

Mr. Charles Ennis Gore, native of Heard County, was born on Nov. 16, 1926, and passed away at his home on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
Mr. Gore was the oldest member of Caney Head United Methodist Church and served as a trustee, song director, Sunday School teacher, and Sunday School superintendent.
For decades, he led the way for Caney Head’s annual Bar-B-Que.
He also served for 19 years as a trustee for Flat Rock Campground.
He graduated from Centralhatchee High School in 1944 and attended Berry College prior to entering the Army during WWII.
He rose to staff sergeant and served in the Military Police in Japan.
He was an active member of the American Legion until his health failed him. His name has been added to America’s National Wall of Honor.
He worked at Uniroyal in Hogansville, and later at Bremen Bowdon Investment Company. Mr. Gore was a trustee of Unity Elementary School, chief of the County Board of Registrars during the 70s, and an active member and past president of Heard County Lions Club.
He was also a past president of the Cattlemen’s Association and Cattleman of the year 1997. He was the oldest member of Loftin Lodge #688 F&AM in Ephesus and served two terms as Worshipful master and 17 years as secretary. He served in the Lodge for over 65 years, receiving his 65-year apron in June 2021. During this time, he was a charter member of Centralhatchee Order of the Eastern Star, serving several terms as Worthy patron as well as District grand deputy.
After retirement in 1986, he spent time cutting white oaks and creating beautifully woven split-oak baskets. He loved working in the soil, farming most of his life, and had outstanding vegetable gardens up until the last few years of his life.
He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He was a great storyteller, and many of his stories have been handed down as special memories.
Some of his most enjoyable times were visiting elementary schools and sharing his stories with children.
He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Dara Worley Gore; five children, Cheryl (Jimmy) Pollard, Denise (Bill) Turner, Eddie (Kathy) Gore, Jan (John) Ogletree, and Bruce (Lisa) Gore; 15 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren, and several step-grand and great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Melver Dene Gore and Vera (Gordon) Reaves; nieces and nephews and many friends.
Mr. Gore was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. L.A. and Lola Denney Gore; brothers, Lewis and Jesse Gore; sister-in-law, Vilwon Gore; and in-laws Sara (Red) Middleton.
Serving as pallbearers are grandsons, Sonny Archer, James Turner, Jacob Turner, Joseph Turner, Jason Turner, Chuck Gore, Chad Gore and Luke Ogletree.
Honorary pallbearers are granddaughters, Ginger Harper, Karee Payne, Brooke Edge, Ashley Gore, Leslie Lane, Hannah Roberts and Laura Gibson.
The celebration of life will be held on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Caney Head United Methodist Church.
Mr. Gore will lie in state half an hour prior to the service.
Flowers are appreciated; however, donations may be made to personal charities, organizations, or churches in his memory.
Those who wish may write memorial tributes at www.stuttsfuneralhome.com.
Stutts Funeral Home of Franklin, Georgia in Charge of Arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.