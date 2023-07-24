Ed Walker

Charles Edward Walker passed away peacefully on Friday, July 21, 2023.

He was born on June 29th, 1930, to Reuel Clyde Walker and Eunice Lee Walker in the Bethesda Community of Carroll County, Georgia. Ed was one of eleven children, being the fourth in line. Ed was a long-time member of the Bethesda Baptist Church. Ed married Sylvia Nixon on August 18th, 1956. They were both blessed with one son, Terry Walker.

