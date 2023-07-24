Charles Edward Walker passed away peacefully on Friday, July 21, 2023.
He was born on June 29th, 1930, to Reuel Clyde Walker and Eunice Lee Walker in the Bethesda Community of Carroll County, Georgia. Ed was one of eleven children, being the fourth in line. Ed was a long-time member of the Bethesda Baptist Church. Ed married Sylvia Nixon on August 18th, 1956. They were both blessed with one son, Terry Walker.
Ed graduated from Roopville High School. After graduation, he was drafted into the US Army on March 21st, 1951, and served for 2 years at Fort Jackson, South Carolina during the Korean War.
After Ed’s discharge from the Army in 1953, he worked for Lockheed Aircraft Corporation (Lockheed Martin) for 33 years as a machinist, lead person, and inspector. He was a 709 International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers member.
Ed and Sylvia owned a large tract of land on Walker Road, part of the old Walker Family Farm, where Ed and his brothers and sisters grew up plowing with mules and picking cotton. Ed decided to turn it into a cattle farm.
Ed is survived by his wife of 67 years, Sylvia, and his son, Terry Walker (Jeanne); sisters, Helen Price (Don), Sandra
Worley, Jeannette “Judy” Powers (Willard); sisters-in-law Jean Walker and Donna Walker, and one Aunt Lanette Lee and many nieces, nephews and cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and brothers: Dumah Walker (Naomi), Rueben Walker, Herman Walker (Brenda), Dan Walker and Joseph Walker; and sisters, Audrey Spearman (Jim), and Fannie Lee Holloway (Billy).
The family is especially grateful for Ed’s caretakers: Beth Morgan, Karen Demeron, Donna McCoy, and Megan McCoy, and the many friends and neighbors for their help as well as the many expressions of love and prayers.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 11:00 AM from Martin and Hightower Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Holloway and Pastor Tony Morris officiating. Interment will follow at Bethesda Baptist Church Cemetery with the following gentleman serving as pallbearers: Tony Walker, David Walker, Scott Walker, Rodney Walker, Tim Walker, Thad Walker, Sheldon Worley, Jeff Harper, and John Powers. John Cobb, Randy Simpkins, Joe Simpkins, Michael Nixon, Kevin Worley, Phillip Price, and Rube Walker will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
