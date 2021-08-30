Mr. Charles Edward Lowe age 69 of Carrollton Georgia Passed away August 26 2021. Funeral services will be announced later Elliott Parham Mortuary 142 W Center st Carrollton Ga.30117 ph 678-664-0410.
