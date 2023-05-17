Charles Edward “Charlie” Kilgore passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Matthews, North Carolina. He was 90 years old.
Charlie, a native son of Carroll County, was born on October 6, 1932, to the late Chester and Reba Matthews Kilgore. Graduating from Carrollton High School in 1950, he played basketball, football and track for his beloved Trojans. Charlie went on to serve his country during the Korean Conflict in the National Guard and Army Reserves.
Charlie’s quick wit, ready smile and natural ease in conversation served him well in his friendships and career. For over 30 years he worked as a men’s apparel sales representative with Wembley Industries. He was a devoted member of Carmel Country Club in Charlotte, N.C., where he enjoyed playing golf, cards, and sharing stories of his early years in Carroll County and his later years “on the road.”
Preceded in death by his parents Chester Kilgore, Reba Kilgore Jones, Ray Jones and his infant daughter Carol Ann, Charlie is survived by his wife of 55 years, Elsie; his daughter and son-in-law Kay and Marshall Cawthon; grandchildren Meg and Tommy Morgan and Matthew and Molly Cawthon; great-grandchildren Maggie B. Morgan and Sam, Charlie, and William Cawthon all of Newnan, Ga. Also surviving are siblings Tommy and Susan Kilgore, Eleanor Jones Bostwick, and Rachel Jones and Dennis Perrin; cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. If you wish to honor Charlie, please thank a member of the US Military or a first responder. He greatly admired those who serve their country and community.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Kilgore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.