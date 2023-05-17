Charles Edward “Charlie” Kilgore passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Matthews, North Carolina. He was 90 years old.

Charlie, a native son of Carroll County, was born on October 6, 1932, to the late Chester and Reba Matthews Kilgore. Graduating from Carrollton High School in 1950, he played basketball, football and track for his beloved Trojans. Charlie went on to serve his country during the Korean Conflict in the National Guard and Army Reserves.

