Charles E. Wilson

Charles E. Wilson, 85, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, while a resident at The Birches, Villa Rica.

He was born in Cordele, to Marcia Shepperson Wilson and McKinley Wilson. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Lois W. Debnam, and by nephew, Carlos Carson.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos