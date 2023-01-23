Charles E. Wilson, 85, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, while a resident at The Birches, Villa Rica.
He was born in Cordele, to Marcia Shepperson Wilson and McKinley Wilson. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Lois W. Debnam, and by nephew, Carlos Carson.
A longtime resident of Carrollton, Mr. Wilson spent an illustrious career in education, beginning in 1960 at Carver High School, where he taught until 1967, at which time he advanced to principal. He briefly joined the staff at Carrollton High School before progressing in 1970 to (then) West Georgia College, where he remained until his retirement in 1996. He earned his bachelor's degree from Morehouse College; his Master's from Tuskegee Institute; and he pursued further study at Auburn University.
Throughout his life in Carroll County, he was a pillar in the community: an active member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Clem; a member of the Board of Directors of the Tanner Health System; a member of the Kiwanis Club; and a lifetime member of the NAACP, among other activities.
He was that rare man who excelled in multiple areas. Known for both his intellect and his dexterity, he confronted and surmounted any challenge. He was outspoken, yet gentle. He honored his responsibilities, and he cherished family and friends. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially his annual trips to the Gulf Coast for deep-sea angling.
Mr. Wilson is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mattie Hogg Wilson of Villa Rica; two sons, Charles Wilson Jr. of Virginia Beach, VA, and Vincent Wilson of Decatur. As well, he leaves to cherish his memory, sister, Barbara Carson and niece, Rhonda Carson, both of Carrollton; niece, Cheryl Stiggers and her husband, Rev. Michael Stiggers of West Point; niece, Sandra Hinton of Newnan; nephew, Samuel Madden and his wife, Neva Madden of Chambers County, AL; niece, Marcia Debnam of Bloomington, IN; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
