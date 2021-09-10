Mr. Charles Elbert Davis, 75, of Roopville, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Mr. Davis was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on Jan. 22, 1946, the son of the late Elbert Alton Davis and Stella Jordan Davis. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army, retired from Carroll County Water Authority and a member of Heaven Bound Church of God in Centralhatchee, Georgia.
Survivors include his children, Aleisa Lynn Anderson, Juanita Diana Shelnutt, Jacob Charles Davis; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, sister, Donna Johnston; and best friend, Kathy Israel.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Charles Elbert Davis, Jr., and Larry Davis; and sister, Mary Nunnally.
Funeral service will be on Friday, Sept. 10, at 4 p.m. at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Pastor Debbie Kendrick officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until funeral hour.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Anderson, Michael Anderson, Christopher Shelnutt, Martin Christopher, Mitchell Anderson and Jason Johnston.
Interment will be in Camp Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Tina Deese officiating. American Legion Post 143 will provide military honors.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
