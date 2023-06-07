Charles David McClention, 55, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at his residence.

The family will receive friends at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven on Friday, June 9, 2023 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles McClention as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.