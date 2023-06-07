Charles David McClention, 55, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at his residence.
The family will receive friends at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven on Friday, June 9, 2023 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Charles David McClention, 55, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at his residence.
The family will receive friends at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven on Friday, June 9, 2023 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m.
Funeral Services will be in the Rosehaven Chapel on Saturday, June 10, 2023, 2:00 p.m. and the interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Thoughts and condolences to the family may be shared online at www.whitleygarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the services of Charles David McClention.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.