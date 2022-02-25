Charles Clifford Cochran Sr., 76. of Whitesburg, died
on Friday, Feb. 18,
2022.
Funeral service
will be conducted
on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Avery Baptist Church
in Whitesburg. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
His viewing will be
on Friday, Feb. 25,
2022, at Walker
Funeral Home Chapel
in Carrollton from 4-7 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others everyone attending the viewing and funeral service must wear a mask.
Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, 709 Alabama St., Carrollton; 770-832-9059.
