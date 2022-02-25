Charles Clifford Cochran Sr., 76. of Whitesburg, died

on Friday, Feb. 18,

2022.

Funeral service

will be conducted

on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Avery Baptist Church

in Whitesburg. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

His viewing will be

on Friday, Feb. 25,

2022, at Walker

Funeral Home Chapel

in Carrollton from 4-7 p.m.

For the safety of the family and others everyone attending the viewing and funeral service must wear a mask.

Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, 709 Alabama St., Carrollton; 770-832-9059.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Cochran, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos