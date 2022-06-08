Charles “Chuck” Klug

Mr. Charles “Chuck” William Klug, age 79, of Carrollton, Georgia, died Monday, June 6, 2022.
Mr. Klug was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 21, 1942, the son of the late Andrew Charles Klug and Hilda Marie Kreckler Klug.
He was a 1977 graduate of Georgia State University earning his Business Administration degree. Mr. Klug worked as an accountant for Agriculture Chemical Companies including Armour, USS and LaRoache Industries for 33 years. After retiring he began a career with H&R Block. He started out as a tax preparer and reached Master Agent retiring after 25 years. Mr. Klug not one to stay idle, began working at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in maintenance for seven years. When he wasn’t working you could find him playing a round of golf, wood working or gardening.
Mr. Klug was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church where he served as an usher and Lay Eucharistic Minister. Active in the Knights of Columbus since 1978, he was a member of the KOC, Monsignor Michael J. Regan Council 8731.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Klug; son and daughter-in-law, Michael William and Lisa Klug of Warner Robins, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law, Shirley Ann Klug Jackson and Brad Jackson of Seffner, Florida; grandson, Charles William (Katie) Klug, II of Anniston, Alabama; grandson, Andrew Michael (Katlyn) Klug of Perry, Georgia; granddaughter, Megan Christina Klug of Warner Robins, Georgia. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jean C. Kreckler Rinckel and son, Joseph Charles Klug.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Thursday, June 9, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. A rosary led by Father Francis Archibong will be held at 7 p.m.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 12:30 PM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Father Gaurav Shroff officiating. The Knights of Columbus will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Inurnment will be in OLPH Catholic Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OLPH Catholic Church, 210 Old Center Point Road or Boys Town, PO BOX 6000, Boys Town, NE 68010-9988.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
