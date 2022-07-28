Charles “Charlie” J. Kimbrell, Jr., age 64 of Temple, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 24, 1958, in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of Charles Jere Kimbrell, Sr. and Deborah Dumas Kimbrell.
He graduated from Lithonia High School and pursued a career with CSX Railroad, working as a yardmaster for thirty-five years. He played baseball and basketball in church leagues; coached basketball, baseball, and football with the local rec centers; loved watching the Georgia Bulldogs on television; restored antique cars; and especially enjoyed bull riding with the rodeo. He was Baptist by faith.
In addition to his parents, Charles & Deborah Kimbrell, Charlie leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 40 years, Carol Marie Baldwin Kimbrell; children: Crystal Marie (Michael) Schumacher of Woodstock, Daniel “Colt” (Caity) Kimbrell of Carrollton, Jacob “Brett” (Diana) Kimbrell of Douglasville, and Kevin Kolby Kimbrell of Temple; sisters: Cathy ( Sam) Crosby of Atlanta, Georgia, Cynthia Kimbrell of Florida, Cheri Kimbrell of Dawsonville, Georgia, and Christy Kimbrell of Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren: Brynlee Schumacher, Bryce Schumacher, Dean Kimbrell, Adaline Kimbrell, Liam Kimbrell, Owen Kimbrell, and Lydia Kimbrell; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 30, 2022, from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Dr. Barry Thompson officiating. Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral on Friday, July 29, 2022, from 5-7 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
