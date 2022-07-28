Charles “Charlie” J. Kimbrell, Jr.

Charles “Charlie” J. Kimbrell, Jr., age 64 of Temple, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 24, 1958, in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of Charles Jere Kimbrell, Sr. and Deborah Dumas Kimbrell.

He graduated from Lithonia High School and pursued a career with CSX Railroad, working as a yardmaster for thirty-five years. He played baseball and basketball in church leagues; coached basketball, baseball, and football with the local rec centers; loved watching the Georgia Bulldogs on television; restored antique cars; and especially enjoyed bull riding with the rodeo. He was Baptist by faith.

