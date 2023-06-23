Mr. Charles “Charlie” Allen Howard, age 62, of Villa Rica passed away suddenly June 19, 2023.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 23, 2023 from 6–8 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be conducted Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with Rev. Eddie Allen officiating.
Interment will be held at The Georgia National Cemetery on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. with the U.S. Army Honor Guard providing Military Honors.
