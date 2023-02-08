Charles C. Foster, 85, of Carrollton, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
He was born Oct. 23, 1937, in Carroll County, to the late Clifton Robert Foster and the late Eleanor Kinney Foster.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Charles C. Foster, 85, of Carrollton, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
He was born Oct. 23, 1937, in Carroll County, to the late Clifton Robert Foster and the late Eleanor Kinney Foster.
Charles worked
for both RC Cola
and The Bonnell
Co. He enjoyed attending church
at Camp Creek
Baptist Church. Charles was loved by all that knew him. His smile would light up any room that he entered and he brought joy to the hearts of everyone around him. Earth’s loss is heaven’s gain.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers in law Delmer Shoemake, Chet Foster, Lee Ledbetter and Alan Waln.
Survivors include his sisters, Helon Shoemake, Judy Glover (John), Kathy Foster, Melba Waln and Debbie Foster; brothers, Ronnie Foster (Angie), Donnie Foster (Sharon), Kenneth Foster (Faye) and Jimmy Foster (Rhonda); and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Funeral services will be conducted
on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at 2 p.m. from Camp Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Austin Johnson, the Rev. Tommy Taylor and the Rev. J. W. Daniel officiating. The family will receive friends at Camp Creek Baptist Church on Friday from 12-1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in the Camp Creek Cemetery.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel have charge
of the arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.