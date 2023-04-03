Charles “Bo” Wayne McDougal, age 33 of Villa Rica, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023. He was born on December 25, 1989 to Debbie Evans and Wayne Arthur McDougal.
Survivors include, in addition to his parents, daughter, Haven Diamond Myer McDougal of Bremen; sons, Bentley Wayne McDougal and Grayson Wayne McDougal; sister, Amber McDougal of Villa Rica; brother, Christopher Wayne McDougal of Villa Rica and grandmother, Minnie Lou Robinson.
