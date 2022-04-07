Charles Thomas Bell, 76, of Bowdon, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
He was born on July 17, 1945, in Quitman, the son of the late Alton Thomas Bell and the late Prudence Redding Bell.
Charles was self-employed and owned West Georgia Sheet Metal and Fireplaces for over 30 years.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Marie Craig Bell; children, David and Debbie Bell, Mark and Patty Mallard II, Russell Mallard, and Tammy Ragland; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In keeping with his wishes, his body will be cremated and there are no services planned at this time.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
