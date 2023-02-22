Charles Armstrong

Mr. Charles Jackson Armstrong, age 83, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
Mr. Armstrong was born on August 10, 1939, in Carrollton, Georgia, son of the late Sylvester Armstrong and Ruby Widner Armstrong.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 6:31 pm
Mr. Charles Jackson Armstrong, age 83, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
Mr. Armstrong was born on August 10, 1939, in Carrollton, Georgia, son of the late Sylvester Armstrong and Ruby Widner Armstrong.
He was self employed as an investor and a member of Harmony Baptist Church. He served his country in the United States Navy and was a member of the Masonic Lodge. Mr. Armstrong was a Christian, avid gardener, and loved working on rental houses.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Armstrong; sons and daughters-in-law, Rick (Christie) Armstrong, Bob (Jill) Armstrong; grandchildren, Ricky Armstrong, Krissy Patterson; great grandchildren, Ivy Elizabeth Patterson, Elle Pearl Patterson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 6 siblings and daughter-in-law, Alexa Armstrong.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 24, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home with a funeral service following at 1 p.m. from the chapel in Almon Funeral Home with Rev. Anthony Puckett officiating.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens with American Legion Post #143 providing military honors.
Pallbearers will be Tim Morgan, Kevin Morgan, Ricky Armstrong, Dan Henderson, Danny Henderson and Levi Henderson. Honorary pallbearer will be Joseph Cramer.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.