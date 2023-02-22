Charles Armstrong

Mr. Charles Jackson Armstrong, age 83, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Mr. Armstrong was born on August 10, 1939, in Carrollton, Georgia, son of the late Sylvester Armstrong and Ruby Widner Armstrong.

Service information

Feb 24
Visitation
Friday, February 24, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Feb 24
Funeral Service
Friday, February 24, 2023
1:00PM
Almon Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

