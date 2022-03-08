Charity Terrell

Mrs. Charity Alice (Madden) Terrell, 69, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
She was born in Bowdon on Thursday, July 31, 1952. Mrs. Terrell was the daughter of the late, Othel Madden and the late, Annie Lee (Baker) Madden.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Terrell is preceded in death by her husband, Marion Terrell; one daughter, Tammy Williamson; her brother, Jerry Anthony Madden Sr.; and two sisters, Opal Skinner and Evelyn Madden.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Tracy and Sonya Terrell of Oxford; Tina and Dee Dee Brewer of Bremen, and Tabathy and Henry Taylor of Franklin; one sister, Betty Madden of Bowdon; 19 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and a number of other relatives.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the funeral home chapel with Pastor John Lemmings officiating.
Interment will follow in Tallapoosa Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Carrollton with Christopher Yates, Timothy Yates, Bo Githens, Dylan Wright, David Smallwood and Anthony Smallwood serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from 6-8 p.m.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
