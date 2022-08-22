“I make my practices real hard because if a player is a quitter, I want him to quit in practice, not in a game.” — Coach Paul William “Bear” Bryant

Oct. 26, 1973 – Tanner Memorial Hospital - Dr. Joe Parrish enters the delivery room around 10 am. My mother is about to give birth to her first born child. As I open my eyes for the first time in my life, Dr. Parrish, a devout Tennessee fan, just smiles. He places an orange University of Tennessee hat on my infant head and presents me to my father.

Trending Videos