Chapel Hill closed out its regular-season home schedule with a big 52-14 non-region win over Druid Hills.
The highlight of the game was the extra-point from freshman Faryn Algarin.
She had been practicing with the team all season, and first-year coach Brad Stephens gave her an opportunity to dress with the squad.
“She had been asking to dress out for the game,” Stephens said. “I told her she was going to get her opportunity.”
Chapel Hill improved to 2-7 with the win. The Panthers travel to New Manchester this Friday in the season finale.
Here is a look at games involving other area teams:
Villa Rica 31, New Manchester 10: Jaguars junior quarterback Rico Jones accounted for 136 yards of the team’s offense in the region loss.
Jones was 7-of-25 for 99 yards passing and he rushed for 37 yards on nine carries.
Senior Josiah Bivens had 14 tackles for the New Manchester defense, which also recorded 10.5 tackles for loss and produced two interceptions.
Rome 42, Douglas County 6: The Tigers suffered their second region loss of the season.
Sophomore quarterback Sire Hardaway passed for 233 yards and a touchdown on 16-of-29 passing on the game.
Junior wide receiver Hilton Alexander II had nine receptions for 125 yards. Junior Monte Gooden had 81 receiving yards on two receptions and a touchdown.
The Tigers could only muster 78 rushing yards in the key region loss.
Carrollton 21, Alexander 3: The seventh-ranked Trojans had 167 yards of offense in the Region 5-6A win. Alexander produced 154 yards of offense as they fell to 5-3 overall and 3-3 in the region.
A 54-yard interception return by Terrell Carmichael midway through the third quarter closed out the game’s scoring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.