We’ve never won the battle.
Ever since my wife and I became parents almost 19 years ago, we’ve had our hits and misses in child rearing. There are clearly some things we can control, yet we’re completely outnumbered on the things we can’t.
One of those things happens every March and it’s often referred to in my house as “Oh (insert expletive here), the time changes this weekend.”
Nowhere was that more evident than a few years ago in our household.
“I’m not sleepy,” declared my son Henry, who was 6-years old at the time.
“I understand, but you’ve got school tomorrow and need to go to bed,” I replied. “It’s late and you need to go to bed.”
“It’s only 7 o’clock the old time,” he said.
“That’s the old time,” I countered.
“But I’m not sleepy,” he argued.
“Go to bed,” I demanded. “You need your rest.”
After I walked the dog and took out the garbage, my wife and I sat down on the couch ready to unwind as the clock struck 9 p.m. when we heard a little voice from upstairs.
“I’m not sleepy,” said Henry, who was still wide awake two hours after being tucked into bed. “Can I have a bowl of cereal?”
Instead of fighting the battle, we caved in to his request as he munched on a bowl of Cheerios. Thirty minutes later after numerous debates with his mommy, he finally fell asleep—and she collapsed from exhaustion.
“Whoever said we ‘spring forward’ and ‘fall back’ never had children,” said local parenting and time management expert Matt Carter.
“They never had a dog either,” I replied.
“Precisely,” he replied. “The one-hour adjustment and loss of sleep causes our canines to be just as ornery the next day.”
“I think we should make Daylight Savings Time permanent,” I argued.
“First of all—it’s actually ‘Daylight Saving Time,’ ” answered Carter. “Drop the ‘s.’ Since the word ‘saving’ acts as part of an adjective rather than a verb, the singular is grammatically correct.”
“How did you know this?” I asked. “I thought you went to Auburn and made a ‘C’ in English.”
“Cs get degrees,” he replied. “Also, if you want Daylight Saving Time to remain permanent, you’ll have to move to either Arizona or Hawaii. Those states keep it year round.”
“Should we petition our local legislators to make this change?” I asked.
“Don’t waste their time,” he answered. “Just adjust to the new time change and don’t ever forget one of ole Ben Franklin’s virtues about ‘early to bed, early to rise.’ ”
Maybe so, but as I write this final sentence, all I know is “Ole Ben’s” advice is keeping this man “grumpy, dumpy and tired.”
