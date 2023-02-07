HC STAR

Haralson County High School senior Bayleigh Chandler right, has been named the school’s 2023 PAGE STAR Student. She chose STAR teacher Ed Cole has her most influential.

The Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program honors Georgia’s highest achieving high school seniors and the teacher who has made the most significant contribution to the STAR Student’s scholastic development. The program is sponsored by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) Foundation and locally sponsored by the Tallapoosa Lions Club.

