Haralson County High School senior Bayleigh Chandler has been named the school’s 2023 PAGE STAR Student.
The Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program honors Georgia’s highest achieving high school seniors and the teacher who has made the most significant contribution to the STAR Student’s scholastic development. The program is sponsored by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) Foundation and locally sponsored by the Tallapoosa Lions Club.
The STAR Student selection is based on scores earned on the SAT, a standardized exam widely used for college admissions since its debut in 1926. The SAT tests skills in writing, critical reading, and mathematics. The student must achieve the highest score on the SAT in his/her senior class and also, based on grade-point average, be in the top 10% or top 10 students in their class.
Chandler participates in the dual enrollment program at West Georgia Technical College and has earned over 20 credit hours thus far balancing taking college courses, high school courses, extracurricular activities, and varsity sports, all while maintaining a 4.16 GPA and being ranked in the top of her class.
She is a member of the Beta Club, Junior Leadership Team, WISE Club (Women In Science and Engineering), and Student Government. She is also a member of the Varsity Volleyball and Basketball teams.
Chandler has received many academic honors and awards throughout her time at HCHS. She is a UGA Certificate of Merit recipient, a member of the Rebel Elite (9-11), a four year academic letterman, and she has earned numerous Academic Excellence Honors in all subject areas (9-11).
Chandler has been accepted and plans to attend the University of West Georgia in the fall, and has been accepted into the Honors College. She stated that she plans to major in Chemistry with her ultimate goal of becoming a pharmacist. Her parents are Michael and Candace Chandler of Tallapoosa.
Chandler selected Mr. Ed Cole, as her STAR Teacher. Cole taught Chandler in Honors U.S. History at HCHS and was her most influential teacher.
