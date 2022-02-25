Commissioner George Chambers announced Friday, Feb. 25 that he is not seeking reelection for the next term.
Chambers serves as the District 6 commissioner which covers the Bowdon, Mount Zion, Tyus, Burwell, New Hope and Kansas areas.
He is the longest tenured commissioner in Carroll County with his current term being his fourth.
Chambers told participants of the Susan A. Mabry Citizens Academy three weeks ago, that he planned to run one more term if “the citizens of District 6 see fit to bring him back four more years.”
“It’s been my honor to serve. Hope I’ve done a good job,” Chambers said when speaking about his service during the Academy. “There’s some decisions I’d like to take back, absolutely. There’s some decisions I want to make going forward, yes.”
In a special election on Sept. 16, 2008, Chambers filled the District 6 seat of the Carroll County Board of Commissioners after defeating fellow Republican Billy Hyatt and Democrat Tommy Robinson. Chambers occupied the seat vacated by Herman Ayers, who resigned to run for the board chairman’s position during that time.
Chambers is a seventh generation in Carroll County and has had the opportunity to serve under three chairman.
In a statement, Chambers said, “After much thought, prayer, and discussions with my family, I have made the decision not to seek re-election for the District 6 Commissioner seat this term. I am humbled by the love, support, and the many accomplishments we have been able to make together throughout my service to the board. I have been proud to raise my hand in support of public safety throughout the years, to ensure they have the budget, equipment, and personnel they needed to help keep them and our community safe. I am thankful for the time spent listening to each department’s needs on how to better serve my constituents, and in turn have listened to the needs of my constituents and have fought hard to do the best I could to provide for them. I am pleased to see the Administration Facility come to life as the Board of Commissioners take these steps forward in securing an architect and finalizing the location. This project has been a top priority for me, and I understand the need is great to get county services into one location to better serve the citizens. I am honored to continue to be part of this process and there is much work left to be done between now and the end of my term to ensure the facility is on its way out of the ground. The one thing I cherish the most is the unwavering support of my wife and children. Without them, none of this would have been possible, and it is because of this, I have chosen to spend more time with them while also focusing on my farm. My children are so important to me, and as they are rounding the corner of becoming young adults, I want to enjoy each precious moment I have with them. This is in no way a long good-bye, this is a see you later, as the future is always bright, and full of possibilities.”
Chambers’ term is set to end Dec. 31.
