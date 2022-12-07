Carroll County Board of Commissioners wished District 6 Commissioner George Chambers “happy trails” as he attended his last commission meeting of his term after serving four consecutive terms.

Carroll County District 6 Commissioner George Chamber participated in his last Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday evening as his last term after 14 years of service comes to an end since not seeking re-election back in May. Chambers is the longest tenured Carroll County commissioner with this final term being his fourth consecutive term.

Trending Videos