Carroll County Board of Commissioners wished District 6 Commissioner George Chambers “happy trails” as he attended his last commission meeting of his term after serving four consecutive terms.
Carroll County District 6 Commissioner George Chamber participated in his last Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday evening as his last term after 14 years of service comes to an end since not seeking re-election back in May. Chambers is the longest tenured Carroll County commissioner with this final term being his fourth consecutive term.
“People have been really good to me. I asked the voters of the citizens of the sixth district to put their confidence in me and let me represent them and they did. I appreciate that and I'm very thankful. But, I guess what has kept me going so long was that folks were good to me and they seem to be satisfied with what I was doing. And they let me go be their voice in the county government,” Chambers said.
Chambers was first elected in 2008 to act as the District 6 commissioner, which covers the Bowdon, Mount Zion, Tyus, Burwell, New Hope and Kansas areas. In a special election on Sept. 16, 2008, Chambers filled the District 6 seat of the Carroll County Board of Commissioners after defeating fellow Republican Billy Hyatt and Democrat Tommy Robinson. Chambers occupied the seat vacated by Herman Ayers, who resigned to run for the board chairman’s position during that time.
Chambers is a seventh generation in Carroll County and has had the opportunity to serve under three chairman. According to Chambers, when he decided to run for the District 6 seat back in 2008, there were a lot of things going on in the county for the benefit of the future of the county.
“We were not in good financial standing at that time. I was concerned for two reasons, one about our financial status and two, about our agricultural status, because at that time, things were still blowing and going as far as development and overreach of subdivisions and things of that nature. I just thought that I could maybe lend a hand in slowing things down so that we didn't become another Douglas County or another Gwinnett County or there was a, an opportunity there to, to serve, that I could be, you know, a voice for, for rural Carroll County, and hopefully land some hopefully lend some insight into smart growth and not overgrowth,” Chambers said.
Chambers witnessed some good accomplishments for the county during his time serving on the board. At the top of his list was the building of the public works facility, which brought everything in-house regarding that department, ultimately saving taxpayers money. Chambers cited the building of the Justice Center and gymnastics center as well as a county accomplishment he is proud to be a part of.
“I guess my best memory, for lack of a better term, is if we've done more with less. I mean, we've not only kept our millage rate flat, we've reduced it each and every year, or rolled it back. And whenever I came on board, as I said, Carroll County was not on a good financial footing. We had to make some very ugly, very painful, very hard decisions with regard to the budget, and it wasn't popular. It was very painful for us as commissioners at that time to have to make those decisions, but the people entrusted us to be their voice. And that's what I hope we did,” Chambers said.
Chambers stated that he is “not necessarily leaving” and going forward would still try to serve or be useful to Carroll County in whatever capacity he can be for how good the county has been to him and his family.
Chambers’ son, Kaleb, who is a junior in high school, has been very involved with governmental affairs. According to Chambers, Kaleb has been active in some campaigns this last political season including Tyler Harper’s campaign for agriculture commissioner. With Kaleb aspiring to join the law field, Chambers predicts that Kaleb will follow in his footsteps and continue to stay active in the political arena, including maybe running to be commissioner some day. Chambers has a daughter, Taylor, as well, who is focused primarily on her softball activities right now.
“I’m a blessed person. Folks have been good to me and I hope I’ve been good to them. I hope that I’ve done them a good job. I feel like I did my best,” Chambers said.
Chambers’ term officially ends Dec. 31, 2022. In the new year, Danny Bailey, who won the election back in May, will begin his first term as District 6 commissioner.
