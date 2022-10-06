At its recent meeting, the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors voted unanimously to actively support the referendum on the Nov. 8 general election ballot that authorizes the City of Carrollton to exercise redevelopment tools under the Redevelopment Powers Law, including the creation of Tax Allocation Districts (known as TADs).
James (Jay) Gill, the Chamber’s Immediate past chairman, said, “This referendum for redevelopment tools is crucial to the City’s plans to revitalize and upgrade the Maple Street Corridor, the Adamson Square District, and other distressed areas in the city. "
Gill noted that with these tools, Carrollton will be better positioned to attract high-end development, including more restaurants, retail, family entertainment, and other amenities.
"We encourage the citizens of Carrollton to support this referendum and vote ‘YES’ on November 8," Gill said.
Also announced at the Chamber board meeting was that "Friends of Carrollton," co-chaired by Gill and Chamber Past Chairman Kirby Butler, will be formed to lead a promotional campaign to highlight the ballot question and urge Carrollton voters to vote “YES” on the ballot referendum.
“A ‘YES’ vote in favor of these redevelopment powers is our path to revitalizing key areas of Carrollton, such as Maple Street and the Adamson Square area," Butler noted.
"A ‘YES’ vote is a vote in favor of more restaurants, expanded greenspace, more sidewalks and parking, and appealing family experiences. It’s a way to fund these enhancements in our city without raising taxes," Butler said.
Also during the board meeting, Carrollton City Manager David Brooks gave an informational overview of the Redevelopment Powers Law and TADs. He explained that TADs are not tax increases.
"Instead, TADs give the City a funding mechanism for much-needed infrastructure and beautification projects that make these vital corridors more attractive to private investment — without raising taxes," Brooks explained.
Chamber President and CEO Karen Handel led a discussion among Chamber Board members about the advantages of TADs, noting that TADs have been used effectively and successfully across Georgia and throughout the country for several decades. She pointed to Rome and Gainesville as two Georgia communities that have employed TADs to create high-end, well-received investments for their downtown redevelopment.
Board members Dr. Mark Albertus Carrollton, City Schools Superintendent, and Carrollton Mayor Betty Cason recused themselves from this Board vote.
