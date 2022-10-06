At its recent meeting, the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors voted unanimously to actively support the referendum on the Nov. 8 general election ballot that authorizes the City of Carrollton to exercise redevelopment tools under the Redevelopment Powers Law, including the creation of Tax Allocation Districts (known as TADs).

James (Jay) Gill, the Chamber’s Immediate past chairman, said, “This referendum for redevelopment tools is crucial to the City’s plans to revitalize and upgrade the Maple Street Corridor, the Adamson Square District, and other distressed areas in the city. "

