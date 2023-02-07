STAR Students and Teachers 2023

STAR Students and Teachers for 2023 at the Carroll County Schools, Carrollton City Schools and Ok Mountain Academy were honored Tuesday at a breakfast sponsored by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center in Carrollton. STAR Students and Teachers included Will Rainwater and Rebekak Phillips of Bowdon High, Mia Caldwell and Scarlett Garland of Central High, Justin Ware and and Adam Watts of Mount Zion High, Aayush Patel and Shandrika Bromfield of Temple High, and Carina Solis and Sunshine Yarbrough of Villa Rica High, Tai Jackson and Tommy Cox of Carrollton High, and Emily Richardson and BVen Pullin of Oak Mountain Academy. Pictured on the top row left to right are Karen Handel of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, sponsor of the event; Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Mark Albertus; Carroll County Schools Superintendent Scott Coward and Oak Mountain Academy Head of School Patrick Yuran.

One of the highlights of the academic year at for the Carroll County School System and the Carrollton City Schools as well as Oak Mountain Academy is the recognition of the school system’s STAR Students and Teachers.

Tuesday morning at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center, the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual recognition breakfast to honor the local seniors who earned the top SAT score in their class and the teachers whom they selected to be their STAR Teacher.

