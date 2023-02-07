One of the highlights of the academic year at for the Carroll County School System and the Carrollton City Schools as well as Oak Mountain Academy is the recognition of the school system’s STAR Students and Teachers.
Tuesday morning at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center, the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual recognition breakfast to honor the local seniors who earned the top SAT score in their class and the teachers whom they selected to be their STAR Teacher.
The STAR program has been an on-going national academic recognition program that has recognized the high school graduating senior with the highest SAT score since 1964.
After welcoming the honorees and their parents and guests, the current board chair for the Chamber, Jill Duncan, recognized Dr. Mark Albertus, Superintendent of the Carrollton City Schools; Patrick Yuran, Head of School at Oak Mountain Academy; and Carroll County Schools Superintendent Scott Cowart. Each superintendent in turn introduced his STAR Students and STAR Teachers for 2023.
The 2023 STAR Students and the teachers whom they selected as their STAR Teacher include:
CARROLL COUNTY SCHOOLS
BOWDON HIGH SCHOOL
Will Rainwater, the son of Alan and Traci Rainwater, is a member of the National Honor Society and National Spanish Honors Society and was voted “Best All-Around” by his classmates. A member of the leadership committee for the Red Devils 2022 state championship football team, he is captain of the BHS baseball team and a two-time All-State selection. He plans to attend the University of Georgia.
Rebekah Phillips, a 13-year veteran educator and current Bowdon Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year, was chosen by Rainwater as his STAR Teacher. She is a nationally STEM certified teacher and has taught fifth grade for the past three years.
CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL
The daughter of Matthew and Clancy Caldwell, Mia Caldwell is a member of he Beta Club, National Honor Society and Art Club. Also named as a National Rural Scholars, she plans to attend the University of West Georgia.
Scarlett Gilland was selected by Caldwell as her STAR Teacher. A retired 32-year veteran English/Language Arts teacher at both Central Middle and Central High School. She has been named to “Who’s Who Among American Teachers” three times.
MOUNT ZION HIGH SCHOOL
A Georgia Certificate of Merit recipient and twice nominated for the Governor’s Honors Program, Justin Ware serves as band captain, is a member of the Beta Club and National Honor Society and plays varsity basketball and tennis. The son of Marcus and Tabitha Ware, he plans to attend the University of Georgia.
Adam Watts was chosen by Ware as his STAR Teacher. He is a 19-year veteran of the classroom who teaches math and coaches the MZHS soccer team.
TEMPLE HIGH SCHOOL
A member of the National Honor Society and captain of the THS Academic Team, Aayush Patel played football and esports and participated in the Junior Chamber of Commerce. He is headed to Georgia Tech following graduation.
Shandrika Bromfield, who has taught advanced math classes, as well as college math to dual enrolled students, has been a teacher for 22 years, including the last 12 at Temple High School. She teaches several advanced math classes, as well as college math to dual-enrolled students.
VILLA RICA HIGH SCHOOL
The daughter of Anthony and Tiana Solis, Carina Solis is editor of he Origami Review and senior editor of Polyphony, a student-run international magazine for high school writers and editors. She is a national winner in the Poetry for Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, as well as a varsity track and cross country athlete. Her debut chapbook, “Daughtersong,” was released this month by Bottlecap Press.
Sunshine Yarbrough is in her sixth year of teacher following a career in corporate training, quality assurance and technical writing. she teaches American Literature and AP Psychology.
CARROLLTON CITY SCHOOLS
Tai Jackson, a senior at Carrollton High School, is the Carrollton City Schools’ STAR Student for 2023. Named as an AP Scholar with Distinction earlier this year and a U.S. Presidential Scholar Nominee. Beyond his academics, Jackson won region literary in 2021 for boy’s soloist and Best Actor this past fall. Currently president of the Thespian Society at CHS and the son of Jeff and Molly Jackson, he is member of the National Honor Society and works at Carrollton Presbyterian Church as a singer in the choir. His post-secondary plans include attending Emory University to major in Theater and Performance Studies.
Tommy Cox, performing arts teacher at Carrollton High, was selected by Jackson as his STAR Teacher. This is Cox’s first time to selected for the honor. He has taught Jackson all four years at CHS.
OAK MOUNTAIN ACADEMY
Emily Richardson is a senior who is involved in numerous activities at Oak Mountain Academy, including student government, lighting design, and golf. She plans to pursue a career in aerospace engineering at Georgia Tech or possibly at the U.S. Naval Academy, pending an appointment to Annapolis. She is the daughter of Frank and Carol Richardson.
Ben Pullin a four-time recipient of the award, was chosen by Richardson as her STAR Teacher. He is a history teacher at Oak Mountain Academy.
•••
The STAR program, which was established in 1964 by the Georgia Education Association and for the last several years as the Professional Association of Georgia Educators, was established to recognize the high school senior in each high school’s graduation class who earned the highest score on the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT).
Nominees’ SAT scores must be equal to or higher than the SAT national average scores on Evidenced Based Reading and Writing (529) and Math (521).
Also, a candidate for STAR Student must be in the top 10% of his/her class at the end of their junior year or be among the the top 10 students numerically, whichever category provides the largest number of eligible students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.