Leadership of each of the the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce's standing councils and committees that help address the needs of the Chamber and its leadership was for 2023 was recently announced, according to a new release issued by the organization.
Each group is chaired by a current Chamber member and has a staff member who serves as a liaison to the Board of Directors for reporting purposes. The chairs for each standing council this year include:
AGRIBUSINESS (Paula Burke) - Tasked with supporting and stimulating growth of agribusiness and agritourism to build awareness within the Chamber and surrounding area, this group focuses on related issues, including the effects of agribusiness on the quality of life and economic and scope of the area’s agriculture industry.
AMBASSADORS (Mary Lewis) - The Chamber's Ambassadors welcome new businesses to the community and celebrate major milestones at ground breakings, ribbon cuttings, and grand opening ceremonies. They also plan the annual "Lunch on the Chamber" event. It is the group's goal to increase the retention rate of new and existing members by conducting a program of goodwill calls, reinforcing the benefits of Chamber membership and increasing members’ knowledge about its programs, services and benefits.
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT (Tim Brewer and Sheryl Williams)- Centering their efforts on key initiatives to support all forms of business in the community., members of the Business Development Council develop and implement seminars that help businesses enhance operations through educational and informative sessions. The goal of the Chamber's Business Development Council is to create a strong local economy by providing member businesses the tools which they need to succeed.
GOVERNMENT AFFAIRS (John Jackson) - This group educates and motivates membership to support local and state legislative policies that enhance the business climate, discusses state and local issues, and hosts decision makers. Council members provide a basis for the Chamber to act on local, state and federal government issues, works to create a favorable business climate, reviews city, county, state and federal legislation for board positions.
WOMEN'S BUSINESS ALLIANCE (Bekki Farrish Smith)- The WBA Council aims to encourage workforce preparedness through collaboration with strategic partnerships, and advocating for adequate school infrastructure at every level of education. The goal of the Chamber is not to create additional programs, but to support those efforts already underway in the community by providing a strong tie into the business community.
WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT/INDUSTRY LEADERS (Jill Duncan, Jerome Johnston, and Ian Lyle)- This council aims to encourage workforce preparedness through collaboration with strategic partnerships, and advocating for adequate school infrastructure at every level of education. The goal of the Chamber is not to create additional programs, but to support those efforts already underway in the community by providing a strong tie into the business community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.