Carroll County’s Chamber of Commerce launched a new leadership development program called Emerging Leaders last week.
This program has been in development for two years beginning in January 2020. Its purpose is to address the needs for young professionals and emerging leaders in the community.
In the interim of doing that the J.W. Fanning Institute at the University of Georgia, which does leadership programming, called for proposals offering a grant to a community with an underserved sector of a community or an underserved community.
“As we were looking to build this program, [young professionals] was an underserved sector of this community,” Vice President of Carroll County Chamber of Commerce Rhyne Owenby said. “What we wanted to do was create a program that was not limited to young professionals. It would really have an outreach to people who might be new to our community.”
Carroll County has large companies such as the University of West Georgia, Tanner, Southwire, and West Georgia Tech that bring in executives of all age levels.
“Many times you have someone that might be from up north who moved to Carroll County and although they are not a young professional they are new to this community and emerging in this community as a leader,” Owenby said. “That’s where Emerging Leaders was born. We wanted to reach a larger sector of our population.”
Some individuals may not be new to the community, but new to their profession if they decided to make a career change. The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated people looking at different career options with those in their 50s and 60s making changes more than ever witnessed in the past.
When recruiting members for this program, the Chamber of Commerce reached out to all of the companies in their membership to see if they had people who were either a young professional, new to the field or the community.
They were hopeful to acquire 20 individuals for the first cohort and were able to gain 32.
“The goal for the participants that are in this initial cohort is to take the program and run with it. We’ve created a committee that will help plan programming and the things that they want to do because we want the participants to make this their own program,” Owenby said.
There will be a networking event every month expected to be hosted on the last Thursday. Emerging Leaders kicked off the program with a networking event hosted at Printer’s Ale for members to get acquainted and be introduced to the committee who planned the event.
Individuals interested in joining the Emerging Leaders Program should fill out an application which is accepted on a rolling basis. There is an initial $200 fee when joining and then $50 membership fee each year following.
