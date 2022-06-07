Mayors of three municipalities within Carroll County gave their State of the City addresses during the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce’s June membership breakfast on Tuesday morning.
Superintendent of Carrollton City Schools Dr. Mark Albertus introduced Mayor Betty Cason of Carrollton, Mayor Michael Johnson of Temple and Mayor Gil McDougal of Villa Rica prior to them giving their State of the City address.
McDougal is a life-long resident of Villa Rica for 46 years. After overcoming a “less than ideal childhood” he went on to become a real estate broker.
Before becoming mayor, he served on the city council representing ward four beginning in 2016. During that time he was elected as mayor pro tem twice during his service. In August 2019, McDougal resigned his city council seat to run for mayor and was elected November 2019.
“Villa Rica has been undergoing a lot of changes and there’s been a lot of lessons learned since we’ve done this,” McDougal said.
According to McDougal, the population of Villa Rica was 4,000 in 2000 and increased to over 10,000 in 2008.
When housing crashed, the city was left with a lot of infield lots and subdivisions that were started and not finished, per McDougal.
“Growth is not easy for a community especially if they’re not ready for it. So what we’ve been doing overall the last several years is building a foundation for the growth that we know is coming and see every day,” McDougal said.
The projects have “grown almost weekly” over the years, per McDougal, with the city having 20 projects ongoing this time last year and now there are over 34 projects that will add about 11,000 residents in the coming years.
The city changed the fiscal year from October to December to help with budget planning. They also increased water and sewer rates to make sure their enterprises fund themselves, per McDougal.
The milage rate was also increased to 6.25 in 2021.
“Year after year our expenditures never go down. But, we knew we could not continue to roll back the mileage rate and prepare for the growth that was coming and the expenses that come,” McDougal said.
Villa Rica’s growing police department is “better equipped to protect the community” with the new armored vest they have acquired which saved one of their officers lives last year, per McDougal.
The city has also invested in new police vehicles and tools such as drones “to make our officers second to none.”
“No remarks that I make can leave out the tax allocation district. This has been an essential piece of what we’ve been doing in Villa Rica for the last year. This was the first time that we were going to be able to use public infrastructure to support, enhance private development. All of which will be paid for by private development.”
These developments have been aimed to minimize the impact of the school system in Villa Rica and the city expects it to generate $4.1 million in ad valorem revenue for the county and the county school board.
“The state of our city is strong and getting stronger,” McDougal said.
Johnson grew up in Paulding County, where he graduated high school. He earned a degree in mathematics from Kennesaw State University and went on to teach at Paulding County High School for three years.
He became a Temple High School teacher in 1986 and taught there for 26 years before retiring in 2012. In addition to teaching, he assisted his wife, Donna, with coaching Temple girl’s basketball from 1988 until 2009.
Johnson was sworn in as mayor in 2018 and he was reelected in 2021 without opposition.
“Our leadership in Temple recognizes the importance and values of our local governments working together as well as the city being involved in the Chamber of Commerce,” Johnson said.
The expansion of the new Temple City Hall is “real close” to completion, per Johnson. The former branch bank was purchased by the city 10 years ago and used as city hall.
The remodeling project includes closing the former drive thru banking area.
“By the end of the summer, I expect this newly enclosed space to begin functioning as our city council chambers, our municipal court facility and as a place for various community meetings and events,” Johnson said.
Most of the funding for this project came from Temple’s portion of the countywide 2015 SPLOST. It was delayed for a few years while other 2015 SPLOST projects were completed such as water, sewer, recreation and street, per Johnson.
In a matter of weeks or months, the city will move into this new building. A part of this process will include a special ceremony and at that time the city will dedicate and name the building for William Simmons in honor and memory of him being an educator and long time council member for over 30 years.
The total cost of this renovation was approximately $780,000.
The ball fields in the city parks, new fencing, and various ground improvements were also made using the 2015 SPLOST. Temple plans to use the 2021 SPLOST to make further improvements to the city parks.
“I am greatly encouraged concerning the future of the city of Temple,” Johnson said.
Cason was elected mayor of Carrollton in 2019 and took office in January 2020. She is originally from Bowdon, where she began her career in public service and stayed there for more than 17 years.
In 1997, she became the Probate Court judge for Carroll County and served for 22 years before retiring in December 2018.
“We started our year in a positive manner despite the present day economy,” Cason said.
The city of Carrollton started off the new calendar year with new City Manager David Brooks, former principal of Carrollton High School, per Cason.
Cason acknowledged Jimmy Bearden’s retirement from the Carrollton Fire Department after 42 years of service. Allen English was appointed as the new chief after serving 27 years with the fire department.
“He has hit the ground running in overseeing a new fire station located on Centennial Drive,” Cason said.
The city is purchasing two new fire engines this year that will be funded with SPLOST, per Cason.
“We have some of the most dedicated and efficient employees I think you’ll find anywhere,” Cason said.
During the pandemic, the Carrollton Recreation Department came up with the idea of “parking lot parties” for seniors, so they can all come out and be together, Cason said. “They were recognized by their peers in the state and the region for ‘their outstanding innovation idea.’ ”
The proposed budget for Carrollton’s next fiscal year is $58,170,892 which is a 6% increase from last year’s budget.
With the assistance of Sergeant Meredith Browning, Carrollton created a youth council to allow students to see how local government functions.
According to Cason the response was “that this is some of the most life-changing events that they’ve ever witnessed.”
