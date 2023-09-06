When the Carroll County Community Chamber of Commerce held its inaugural “Community Workforce Launch” on Wednesday morning in the Tisinger Community Center at Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative in Carrollton, an eclectic gathering of community leaders representing education, industry, development and work-sourcing took part in wide-ranging discussions.

Georgia Power served as the presenting sponsor for the event. The company is a collaborative partner in community and workforce development programs across the state, and, as such, supports local programs that work to create synergy and drive workforce development.