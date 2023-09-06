When the Carroll County Community Chamber of Commerce held its inaugural “Community Workforce Launch” on Wednesday morning in the Tisinger Community Center at Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative in Carrollton, an eclectic gathering of community leaders representing education, industry, development and work-sourcing took part in wide-ranging discussions.
Georgia Power served as the presenting sponsor for the event. The company is a collaborative partner in community and workforce development programs across the state, and, as such, supports local programs that work to create synergy and drive workforce development.
}This program was a joint partnership with Carroll Tomorrow and the Carroll County Chamber.
According to a statement from the Chamber of Commerce, the success of any region or community hinges on its ability to develop and maintain a skilled, educated workforce that aligns with the needs of local employers and industries.
Understanding the need to address the workforce challenges, the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce contacted local existing industries to learn more about their issues, and the workforce strategy was developed to address and prioritize current needs.
”As communities across the state struggle to find and retain a talented and skilled workforce, Carroll Tomorrow and the Chamber are committed to providing community partners with the tools and resources needed to win the war for talent,” the statement from the Chamber noted.
The Chamber’s objective has been to fully understand workforce needs in the West Georgia region and provide resources to address these needs. It was understood early in the process that existing industry leaders were unaware of the many resources available to help recruit and retain skilled workers.
The first steps in creating a community, regional, and state resource provider network were realized during Wednesday’s event. The creation of a comprehensive resource guide will provide additional information that can be used to assist with building programs that uniquely address the areas of need for a particular business.
Presenters and speakers at the Community Workforce Launch were chosen because of the wide range of programs and initiatives that are collectively available.
From certification and degree programs to customer service training and incentive packages, the guest speakers provided a wide range of opportunities to industry, manufacturing, and small businesses looking to expand and enhance their workforce.
The presenters selected had a keen understanding of the need to identify the areas where qualified workers are lacking. These stakeholders can then jointly develop training programs that bridge the gaps. The result is a well-prepared talent pipeline that can fulfill local industries’ needs, attracting investment and spurring economic growth, according to the Chamber.
Brian Dill, executive director and CEO of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce said, “Today’s event was a great example of what strategic collaboration can and should look like. Our goal with this workforce development initiative is to create regional partnerships to the benefit of our institutions, industries, and stakeholders when it comes to talent recruitment, retention, and development.”
Dill added, “Success and opportunity for future generations depend on this collaborative approach to tackling the workforce issues and opportunities of the west Georgia region.”
Rebecca Hunt of the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute for Government led off the program by highlighting the “Workforce Strategy Report” which outlined recommended initiatives that have begun and which planned for the near future.
Jamal Jesse of Georgia Power noted that there are currently 800,000 residents in the state which have neither a high school diploma or GED. However, he said that the number is gradually decreasing through such programs as Pathways, STEM and early childcare.
Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus told the gathering, “We want to work together. It’s our job to take the obstacles out of the process of educating our students and providing them with every whatever opportunity they follow after graduation, whether it be college or the workforce,”
Scott Cowart, Superintendent of the Carroll County Schools said, “We recognize our responsibilities and how to achieve them.”
He then noted that the county school system has 95 partnerships with various business and other education entities and two career academies to prepare our graduates to be globally competitive.
The leaders of two local post secondary education institutions, Dr. Brendan Kelly, president of the University of West Georgia, and Dr. Julie Post, president of West Georgia Technical College, also spoke their goals in making sure that their graduates go into the workforce well-prepared and thoroughly equipped to be successful in whatever occupation they enter.
Another speaker at Wednesday’s event was Larry Alford of Georgia Tech’s Manufacturing Extension Planning program.
“It’s about work ethic and working to develop more work-based learning,” he explained.
Amanda Fields of the Georgia Department of Education and Stephanie Matthews of WorkSource Three Rivers, also shared their thoughts during the program.
Jill Duncan Pierce, chairperson of the the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, said that Wednesday’s “Community Workforce Launch” was the culmination of about 8 years of building partnerships, discovering needs, and finding opportunities to make a positive impact.
“It was a testament to the importance that our community places on preparing our students for success as well as providing resources necessary to help our local industry and business partners find local workforce talent,” she stated, “and I am so excited about the momentum gained today and can’t wait to watch what unfolds in the near future as we all partner to do what we can to keep Carroll County a place where people want to live, work, and play.”
