The 2023 Chamber Cup Golf Tournament sponsored by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for Monday, September 11th, at Sunset Hills Country Club. Registration will begin at 8 am with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
The Chamber Cup offers an opportunity to enjoy a day on the links while networking with old friends and making new connections. Team spots fill quickly. Register your team today before the spaces are filled.
Not a golfer? No Golf Skills Required!
Gain exposure for your business with one of the many sponsorship opportunities priced to fit every budget - starting at $175. Opportunities are limited and will fill up quickly.
Marketing opportunities are available by showcasing your company's services to local business leaders and gaining new customers by donating a raffle prize. Donors will be promoted through event programs and table sign recognition.
For more information regarding sponsorship opportunities or donating a raffle item, contact Camellia Chandler at 678-890-2364 or camellia@carroll-ga.org for more information and to secure your spot.
