The Douglas County Chamber recently announced the graduating members of Leadership Douglas Class of 2021 and the 2021 Founder’s Award Recipient. The Class of 2021 graduated on May 19 in a ceremony held during the Wellstar Community Leadership Luncheon sponsored by the American Red Cross.
Leadership Douglas is a program of the Douglas County Chamber Foundation. Over the last year, 26 diverse and unique individuals from businesses and organizations in Douglas County made it their goal to enhance their leadership skills and community involvement for the betterment of all citizens, businesses, organizations, and governments in Douglas County. The graduates were led by co-chairs Dr. Deborah Johnson “Dr. D.J.” Blake (LD Class 2018) from The Writing Pad, and Joseph Morency (LD Class of 2011) from Douglasville-Douglas County WSA.
Throughout the 10-month program, students participated in a variety of activities. These included presentations, discussions, and work sessions. Additionally, the Leadership Class gained an in depth look into community assets such as water resources, government, health and wellness, arts and culture, public safety, education, government and social services. Throughout the program participants interacted with current community and business leaders, gaining contacts and a comprehensive understanding of the community.
In addition to their monthly classes, the Class of 2021 completed a service project in the community. The class of 2021 raised funds to provide graduating high school seniors in Douglas County with scholarships.
Angelia O’Neal, Executive Director of the Douglas County Education Foundation (DCEF) and graduate of the LD Class of 2021 states, “The Leadership Douglas Class of 2021 is the first class to ever provide scholarships to graduating high school seniors for the Douglas County School System. In partnership with the DCEF, the LD Class of 2021 provided five (5) $500 scholarships to a student graduating from each of the DCSS high schools totaling $2,500.”
Along with recognizing the Leadership Douglas Graduates, the Chamber Foundation also honored the annual Founder’s Award recipient. This award is given to a Leadership Douglas alumni who has consistently demonstrated the guiding principles of the organization by giving back to the community in a leadership capacity. Leadership Douglas alumni selected, James Harper (LD Class of 2011), as the 2021 Founder’s Award Recipient.
Douglasville-Douglas County WSA Communications Coordinator, Lyndsey Sargent, commented, “James Harper, in addition to being an all-around fun guy to hang out with, is an absolute gem in our community. He is a true servant leader, always willing to lend a hand, and always embracing the positive side of life. I am delighted that James was given the Founders Award this year — you couldn’t find a more deserving person!”
2021 Leadership Douglas Graduates• Tanya Anderson, Youth Villages Inner Harbour
• Davin Auble, Douglas County Schools
• Taylor Carnley, Stallings Insurance Agency
• Monique Carruthers, ZEST Preparatory Academy
• Thomas Combs, Douglas County Parks and Recreation
• Tina Dean, American Red Cross
• Matt DuCharme, Alternative Environments
• Kala Elliott, RA-LIN and Associates, Inc.
• Cheryl Handley, Douglas County Schools
• Brian Howell, HRC Engineers, Surveyors & Landscape Architects
• Jamal Jessie, Georgia Power Company
• Tim Jordan, Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority
• John Kidney, Douglas County Fire Department
• Carley Lawson, Douglas County Chamber
• Bill Lindsay, DKB Homes, Inc.
• Charles Lollar, Trinity Christian Center
• Seth Mitchell, GreyStone Power Corporation
• Jarrett Mitchell, POSolutions, Inc.
• Angelia O’Neal, Douglas County Education Foundation, Inc.
• Allison Parker, City of Douglasville
• Erica Pullen, UGA Cooperative Extension Office — Douglas County
• Brad Stafford, Douglasville Police Department
• Stephanie Stewart, Georgia Highlands College
• Deven Trowers, Junior League of Douglas County
• Patricia Wenck, Wenck Travel
• David Wilson, The Wilson Firm, LLC
For more information about Leadership Douglas, contact the Chamber at 770-942-5022 or visit www.douglascountygeorgia.com/leadership.
— Special to the Villa Rican
