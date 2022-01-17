The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2021 business, volunteer, and education awards. The outstanding businesses and individuals will be honored at the Annual Gala on February 10, 2022. 

The Chamber Annual Awards celebrate companies and individuals who have made exceptional contributions in Carroll County and West Georgia.  

Nominees must be a member in good standing of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce.  In considering potential honorees, please consider the nominee's achievements in the year immediately prior to the award year (2021), as well as past successes and ongoing contributions to the community. 

Also, nominees should not be current elected officials or individuals currently running for office.

Nominations may be submitted by an individual, a company representative, or another business.  Self-nominations are also accepted.  If the nominator does not know all of the required information about the nominee, the Chamber will follow up as necessary.

If a company/individual has received one of the annual awards in the past three (3) years, we kindly ask that you graciously open this opportunity to another nominee for potential recognition.  

Please submit nominations via email to events@carroll-ga.org or in-person to the Chamber office by Wednesday, January 26, 2022. To access the nomination form, please use the following web link:

https://chambermaster.blob.core.windows.net/userfiles/UserFiles/chambers/1441/File/NominationForm2021F.pdf

The following includes a synopsis of each award and is followed by a list of previous honorees:

Business of the Year

Recognizes a company that has achieved exceptional business success while also demonstrating a longstanding commitment to excellence and a deep dedication to the betterment of the business community and Carroll County. The nominated business:

  • Must be located in Carroll County.
  • Must be established and in operation for at least three (3) years.
  • Has contributed significantly to the overall good of the community through existing jobs and new job creation, capital investment, philanthropy/community involvement, delivery of unique or specialized products or services, innovation in business practices, or a significant business achievement.

 James A. Gill Volunteer of the Year

Recognizes an individual who exemplifies the selfless commitment to volunteerism that James A. Gill continues to exhibit in his life.  This individual gives substantially of time, expertise, and leadership in support of a cause and/or nonprofit organization in Carroll County.  This individual:

  • Demonstrates a deep dedication to service above self
  • Possesses an exceptional level of engagement and passion for community service and volunteerism
  • Stands as an inspiration to others
  • Has made a significant impact on behalf of others as a result of their involvement and leadership

Legacy Award (formerly "Citizen of the Year")

Recognizes an individual or company that has made a lasting, positive impact on Carroll County.  This honoree's contributions leave an enduring legacy that has enhanced the quality of life for the citizens and elevated Carroll County.  

Nominees excel in one or more of the following areas:

  • Ongoing engagement in the community
  • Broad impact and reach of contributions to the community
  • Commitment to the betterment of Carroll County and its citizens
  • Outstanding achievement or act of heroism
  • Positive, inspiring personal attributes that encourage and galvanize others

Thomas S. Upchurch – Workforce Education Award

 Honors an educator who has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to improving the quality of education and has an inspiring presence that motivates and influences students, colleagues, and the community.

  • Educator of students at a public or private organization in Carroll County from pre-K-12 or higher education.
  • Nominations should be based on excellence in one or more of the following areas:
    • Demonstration of commitment to student success and love for learning
    • Exhibition of the quality and/or innovation of an educational program or entity
    • Demonstration of a supportive and caring attitude toward students
    • Demonstration of support for the school mission and vision 

CITIZEN OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNERS

1959  THOMAS R. LUCK

1960  IRVINE S. INGRAM

1961  HOMER L. BARKER

1962  M.C. WILEY

1963  JAMES E. BOYD

1964  J. EBB DUNCAN

1965  D.S. REESE

1966  ROBERT D. TISINGER

1967  WILL LOMASON

1968  TED HIRSH

1969  JOHN ROBINSON

1970  DORSEY DUFFEY

1971  STANLEY PARKMAN

1972  STEVE WORTHY

1973  ROY RICHARDS

1974  A.R. MCGUKIN

1975  PARKS W. BURTON

1976  SPENCER TEAL

1977  LAMAR PLUNKETT

1978  ROBERT D. TISINGER

1979  HORRIE B. DUNCAN

1980  HILL SEATON

1981  EDITH FOSTER

1982  TRACY STALLINGS

1983  MAURICE TOWNSEND

1984  DON HALL

1985  PHILLIP KAUFFMAN

1986  DR. TOM REEVE

1987  FRED O’NEAL

1988  CARL BRACK

1989  LAMAR MOODY

1990  WOODFIN COLE 

1991  TOM UPCHURCH

1992  DUDLEY CROSS

1993  CHESTER ROUSH

1994  JUDY HULS

1995  EVELYN PARRIS

1996  NORMAN PADGET

1997  BOB MYER

1998  ROY RICHARDS, JR.

1999  DR. BEHERUZ SETHN

2000  JACK BEL

2001  JIM GILL

2002  BOB STONE

2003  FRED O’NEAL

2004  MIKE STEED

2005  WENDELL HOOMES

2006  DR. JOHN BURSON

2007  SUSAN FLECK

2008  LOY HOWARD

2009  MARY COVINGTON

2010  TIM PADGETT

2011  TIM WARREN

2012  SHERIFF TERRY LANGLEY

2013  MIKE WIGGINS

2014  JOE NEAL

2015  CATHERINE GORDON

2016  CYNTHIA LANGLEY

2017  STEVE ADAMS

2018  EDDIE DUFFEY

2019  GARY BULLOCK

2020  NO NOMINEE COVID

ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

2006  RENEE KEENER

2007  DAVID CURTIS

2008  RAY DERBECKER

2011  MIKE & DONNA HOLDER

2012  TOMMY GREEN

2013  WAYNE DEWELL

2014  AARON MCWHORTER

2015  TOM WYSOCZYNSKI

2016  THE STONE FAMILY

2017  WAYNE & PATTY PAYNE

2018  JOHNNY TANNER

RENAMED BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

2019  MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL

2020  NO NOMINEE COVID

TOM S. UPCHURCH WORKFORCE EDUCATION AWARD

2011  TOM UPCHURCH

2011  CINDY CLANTON

2012  BEHERUZ SETHNA

2013  KAREN CURTIS

2014  MARK ALBERTUS

2015  SCOTT COWART

2016  DR. FAYE MCINTYRE

2017  PAULA GILLISPIE

2018  G.W. ROGERS

2019  KYLE MARRERO

2020  NO NOMINEE COVID 

VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR

1989  BOB MYERS

1990  DANIEL JACKSON\

1991  MARTHA JACKSON

1992  RAY ADAMS

1993  BRUCE BREWER

1994  DWIGHT HALE

1995  MARTIN SMITH

1996  TOMMY VANCE

1997  TIM CLARK

1998  JIM CLEMENS

1999  LAMAR MCBURNETT 

RENAMED HORIZON AWARD

2000  RAY FULFORD

2001  ROY RICHARDS JR. / LOY HOWARD

2002  BOB GRAF

2003  LYNN KRESS

2004  MARK LAFOUNTAIN 

2005  GALEN HOBBS

2006  ROBIE YORK

2007  RENEE KEENER / KATHY YATES

2008  GARY LEFTWICH

2009  CHARITY AARON

2010  ANITA JONES

2011  JOE STONE

2012  GARY HEWITT

2013  LEONARD WOOLSEY

2014  KELLY MEIGS

2015  WAYNE JOHNSON

2016  JOHN JACKSON

2017  JILL DUNCAN

2018  AMY BROWN 

RENAMED JAMES A. GILL VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR AWARD

2019  KEITH WEST

2020  NO NOMINEE COVID 

Trending Videos