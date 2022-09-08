Carroll County Board of Commissioners Chairman Michelle Morgan presented three proclamations during Tuesday evening’s regular scheduled commissioners meeting.
Morgan presented proclamations for University of West Georgia (UWG) Day, National Recovery Month and the tenth anniversary of the Southeastern Textile Quilt Museum.
UWG Present Dr. Brendan Kelly was present to receive the proclamation on behalf of UWG representing the 40th annual UWG Day to be celebrated Oct. 22, 2022.
According to the proclamation, UWG and Carroll County share a commitment to community building and placemaking to create mutually beneficial opportunities for its citizenry. They also work hand in hand to nurture “a positive university environment” as well as a “positive and collaborative relationship with one another.
According to the proclamation, UWG provides an “integral economic impact” to the West Georgia community, totaling contributing more than $626.7 million to the region’s economy during the state’s 2021 fiscal year.
“This is a great place to be a university town, it is a great place to have a university with the type of partnership that you all have provided. Thank you so much for this opportunity. Thank you for the celebration. And thank you for celebrating A-Day. That is the 40th anniversary of this community investing in the students of the University of West Georgia. The campaign ends on October 28 and will be celebrated on the 22nd for UWG Day. Thank you,” Kelly said.
Morgan presented a National Recovery Month proclamation recognizing those recovering from mental health disorders, substance abuse and addictions. Morgan declared the month of September as National Recovery Month with the theme “recovery is for everyone: every person, every family, every community.”
According to the proclamation this reminds people in recovery and those who support them that no one is alone in the journey through recovery.
“Everyone’s journey is different, but we are all in this together,” the proclamation states.
The proclamation states that “education about recovery and addiction is essential to combating the stigma and discrimination faced by people in recovery is needed by all Georgians including public health and safety officials, the workforce, older adults and families.”
“Recovery Spot of West Georgia is a place for people to go if they're suffering from either mental health issues or substance abuse. Somewhere for them to go to get resources on you know, what can you do about this? What's the next step? Then you know, if someone does go away for treatment or what have you, it'll be a place for people afterwards to also work on their recovery so it's going to be a big staple for the community,” Ben Lambert, vice chair of Recovery Spot, said.
Recovery Spot of West Georgia will be the first one in the county and the 40th one in the state of Georgia.
The last proclamation Morgan presented was to the Southeastern Textile Quilt Museum recognizing a decade of quilt curation.
According to the proclamation, in 1998, members of the Georgia Quilt Project and the Georgia Quilt Council planned and advocated for a quilt and textile museum in the southeast. In 2009, the Georgia Quilt Council selected Carrollton to be the home of what became the Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum.
On Sept. 15, 2012, the museum opened its doors to the public. According to the proclamation, the mission of the quilt museum is to recognize and celebrate regional and local heritage and influences by highlighting textile production and history.
“SQTM invests in the community by teaching the art and craft of quilting by offering Beginners,
Intermediate and Advanced classes and holding a Kids Camp where each student has an individual mentor,” the proclamation states.
“Commissioners, thank you so much. You have been supporting us by letting us use this little portion of the old cotton warehouse. We are extremely grateful. we would not exist if you've not been able to help us that way. We appreciate it. We're averaging over 200 people a month. Some come from out of town. We've had visitors from every state in the United States and 14 or 15 foreign countries. That's been down a little bit since COVID, but we have had lots of great visitors and this community there. They're discovering that we just want them to enjoy it and come back again and again,” Marilyn Ostercamp, of Friends of the Quilt Museum, said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.