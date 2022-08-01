Carroll County Chairman Michelle Morgan announced Monday that Deputy Warden, Otis Wilson, has been promoted to Warden of the Carroll County Correctional Institute (CCCI). In addition, Morgan announced that Sergeant Alex Rainwater has been promoted to Deputy Warden of the CCCI.
Wilson has served the citizens of Carroll County since joining the correctional institute in 1999. Wilson has served in many capacities such as a counselor, detail officer and most recently as Deputy Warden since 2015.
“I am looking forward to this new chapter of my career serving as warden, and believe by moving into this position it will help provide stability and support to the great men and women who serve at the correctional institute who work hard for Carroll County.” Wilson said in a statement. “I am thankful to have the support of my loving family and my Lord who has never led me down the wrong path. I believe everyone working together will make wonderful things possible for the future of the institution.”
According to a press release, Wilson has over 1300 hours of training through P.O.S.T. (Peace Officers Training Council) and is always seeking new opportunities to learn and grow to benefit the many programs the correctional institute offers the inmates in hopes that upon release they will be productive members of society and not become a product of recidivism.
“I am so proud of Warden Wilson and the dedication to the position and institution he has shown over his many years of service to Carroll County. He has always stepped up and has served in the capacity of interim Warden on several occasions throughout his career, and I have complete faith he will continue to do a great job as Warden,” Morgan said.
Rainwater joined the CCCI in 1992. Rainwater has worked his way through the ranks overseeing inside and outside work detail crews and is excited for this new opportunity, a press release said.
“I love Carroll County and working for the citizens.” Rainwater said. “When you love what you do, you never feel like its work, and being able to serve Carroll County for over 30 years has been a wonderful experience and I look forward to serving many more.”
Rainwater has over 1200 hours of training through P.O.S.T. and is “excited to continue new educational opportunities with his new position”, per the press release.
“I am grateful for Deputy Warden Rainwater who chose Carroll County as his home all those years ago and for his selfless service to the citizens for over 30 years. I am excited for him and this new opportunity and look forward to watching his career continue to grow with us,” Morgan said.
According to the press release, Wilson will be officially confirmed by the Georgia Department of Corrections and has begun his new post effective July 29, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.