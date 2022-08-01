Carroll County Chairman Michelle Morgan announced Monday that Deputy Warden, Otis Wilson, has been promoted to Warden of the Carroll County Correctional Institute (CCCI). In addition, Morgan announced that Sergeant Alex Rainwater has been promoted to Deputy Warden of the CCCI.

Wilson has served the citizens of Carroll County since joining the correctional institute in 1999. Wilson has served in many capacities such as a counselor, detail officer and most recently as Deputy Warden since 2015.

