Kim Jones, president of The Community Foundation of West Georgia spoke to members of the Carrollton Kiwanis Club on Friday and outlined the many opportunities that the Foundation offers.
The non-profit organization that serves Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties has a mission statement that is based on the premise and goal of uniting people to tackle the most persistent and critical challenges in the west Georgia area and mobilize resources to change lives.
"Through our 'Precarious to Permanent' initiative, housing insecurities were studied and solutions are being sought to find solutions to the complexities facing at-risk families and the service providers trying to support them," Jones explained.
Jones explained that for services to be delivered more efficiently and effectively and to stabilize families and improve their ability for self-sufficiency, a coordinated and integrated system of care between partner service providers needs to be in place to meet these objectives.
She noted that Foundation is currently partnering with TechBridge and the InTelegy Corporation to conduct an assessment of nonprofit providers in the area and to develop a new way of serving those in need.
A recent meeting of nonprofit organizations from Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties, according to Jones, provided insights on current client experiences, client needs and areas of opportunity. Meetings like these will lead to recommendations to build a better system of coordination among providers and a better experience for their clients.
“We want to help agencies and organizations think about how they provide services and to help those in need more easily identify resources,” Jones explained.
Jones said that the Foundation does not currently know how many agencies are contacted by an individual or how they are assisted. Hence the need for managed and connected technology among agencies is vital.
Through the new system, agency users can create and modify client records, create assistance records, query the system for information, view assistance requests from other agencies, and request assistance from other agencies.
As for area citizens, the Community Foundation of West Georgia provides tools for them to take advantage of a variety of avenues of support, including transportation, food, mental health services, legal support, emergency shelter and many more services,
"Right now, our goal is to streamline access to all of the agencies and services that are out there," Jones said.
"And our vision for the future is to focus on increased community resources," she emphasized during her remarks to the Carrollton Kiwanians.
