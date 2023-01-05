Interested in learning how to make your community a better place to live? The Community Foundation of West Georgia (CFWG) is once again providing that unique, collaborative opportunity.
In order to encourage citizens in Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties to learn more about their communities and what they can do to make them better, members of the Community Foundation of the Foundation are excited to announce the date for their second "On the Table" event that has been scheduled for Feb. 28, according to a news release issued by the organization.
For its inaugural event in 2021, approximately 435 people participated in these important conversations.
"If you participated last year, we hope to see you back at a table... if you didn't, this is your opportunity to jump in and see what it's all about!" the announcement stated.
Individuals or groups that are interested in hosting a table, scan the QR code in the accompanying announcement or go to cfg.net/onthetable.
Since its founding in 2002, the Community Foundation of West Georgia has assisted individuals and organizations provide over $104 million of support for nonprofits and community betterment initiatives.
The organization currently holds over $100 million in nearly 200 donor-advised, field of interest, and designated funds.
